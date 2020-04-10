|
Diane Elena George
April 13, 1960 - March 27, 2020Diane George, our vibrant life of the party, passed away on March 27 just short of her 60th birthday. It was cancer and a lung condition that did her in. She was so mad about that.
As friends and family know, Diane loved travel, poker, cooking, eating, film (especially Godfather 1 and 2), opera, theater, and Greece. A New York transplant, Diane never lost her NY style ("are you gonna eat that or what?").
Over the years, Diane studied at NYU and in Kenya and at SF State, worked as a research technician at NYU and SF General during the AIDS crisis, had a stint as a production assistant, taught high school biology and ultimately earned a Masters Degree. During Diane's last years she was a social worker with the Institute on Aging. She loved chatting it up with older folks and hearing their life stories. She cared deeply about her clients.
Diane brought us all together over red eggs and spanakopita in her annual and often raucous Greek Easter dinners, her annual tree-trimming parties, Warriors games, and her bolognese. We'll miss her loud New Yorker's "Hey!" coming from the kitchen when we walked in the house, and how she always asked what was going on with us before we had a chance to sit down -- and how well she listened and remembered what was happening in our lives.
Diane is survived by her son, Evan Lucas-George; her mom, Maria; brothers Alex (Holly), Greg (Missy) and Mike; nephews, Alex, Tommy, Jack and Ben; nieces Olivia and Hannah; aunts Helen and Cleo, and numerous cousins and friends, including Evan's other mom, Stacey.
A celebration of Diane's life will be held sometime after the awful Covid-19 virus fades enough to get together, possibly on both coasts. If you would like to attend the celebration(s), please let us know by emailing [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the arts organization of your choice.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020