Halsted N. Gray-Carew & English Inc.
1123 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 673-3000
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Halsted N. Gray-Carew & English Inc.
1123 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Vigil
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Halsted N. Gray-Carew & English Inc.
1123 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
2390 Bush St
San Francisco, CA
Diane Lucas


1937 - 2019
Diane Lucas Obituary
Diane D. Lucas

Passed away peacefully September 15th, 2019.
Born December 5th, 1937 in San Francisco. Beloved daughter of the late William and Yolanda Lucas and cousin of Vincent (Patricia) Barsocchini.
Graduate of Dominican College 1959, taught for the San Francisco Unified School District for 36 years.
After retirement, Diane volunteered at St. Dominic's school, attended Fromm Institute at USF for many years and volunteered for the SF Library at their annual sales.
A lifelong devotee of the SF Symphony and Opera.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 24th from 6pm to 8pm with a vigil at 7pm at Halsted N. Gray–Carew & English, 1123 Sutter St., SF. Private Interment.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 15th at 11am at St. Dominic Church, 2390 Bush St., SF.
www.halstedngray.com

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019
