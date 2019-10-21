|
|
Dr. Diane MurakamiDr. Diane Murakami died peacefully at her home in Mill Valley CA on October 3rd, 2019 after a year-long battle with lung cancer. She was 66 years old.
Born in Los Angeles, Diane grew up in Bethesda MD after her mother, Mary and father, Dr Raymond Murakami began his dental practice in Washington DC. She attended Washington University, St. Louis and graduated from Georgetown University Dental School, Washington DC. She ultimately moved to San Francisco and then founded her dental practice in the city's main dental building on Sutter St. where she worked for nearly 40 years. Diane served thousands of patients, many of whom became close personal friends.
Diane was a highly-involved mother, committing her free hours to her children's academic, social and sporting activities. Her Sunday meatball cuisine filled her home with her children's friends.
She was passionate about sports; a dedicated follower of Bay Area teams, a fearless scuba diver, avid golfer, stylish skier, as well as an accomplished gymnast in her early years. She travelled the world and made friends in every corner.
Diane was happiest when surrounded by her children and their families, on the arrival of the Sunday New York Times and New Yorker magazine and on the acceptance of her $30 winnings from her husband after their twice-weekly golf match.
She will be remembered for her outstanding professionalism, her warm and generous personality, her liberally shared advice and counsel and a never-ending collection of hilarious stories and tales.
Diane is survived by her husband Brian Chadbourne, son Christopher Drake, daughter Michelle Drake, her daughter-in-law Kristina, son-in-law Roger, her mother Mary, sister Kimi and brother-in-law Kenley.
In her memory, the family suggest a Tribute gift to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (https://www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org/support-us/give-in-tribute). Her life will be celebrated at the San Francisco Film Center, 39 Mesa St, The Presidio on Saturday, December 7th from 3-7pm. Please RSVP to [email protected] if you would like to attend.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2019