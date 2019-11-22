|
|
Diane Sakaye Nakano
September 16, 1924 - November 3, 2019Diane Sakaye Nakano, 95, of SF passed peacefully on Nov 3, 2019. Born on Sept 16, 1924 in Colusa, CA, she spent her childhood in Hiroshima, Japan and teenage yrs in Stockton until imprisoned during WWII at Gila River, AZ. Upon release, Diane moved to SF where she married and raised 4 children. Diane is preceded in death6 by husband George; survived by children Gerry (Dianne Fukami), Janet (Richard Kashiwada), Phyllis (Al Souza), Curtis (Jackie), 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren. Diane was a long-time member of SF Buddhist Church and Buddhist Women's Assoc. The Nakano family wishes to thank the staff at Kimochi Home and Providence Care for their compassion, kindness, and dedication. In lieu of flowers or koden, the family requests donations be made to Kimochi Home, in memory of Diane Nakano, 1531 Sutter St. SF 94109. A private service will be held.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019