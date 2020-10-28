Dianne Street

Dianne Elizabeth Street

1951-2020

Dianne Elizabeth Street passed away October 13th after a hard-fought 2-year battle with cancer. She remained stoic until the end, and always thought of her family and keeping positive before herself.

Dee Dee, as she was called since kindergarten at Emerson Elementary School, was born to the late Robert and Janet Downs in Berkeley. At an early age she was given many care-taking responsibilities, and developed a loving, competitive nature as the oldest of seven siblings. Dee Dee grew up in Alamo after moving there in 1958, and started an enthusiasm for ballet, tennis, and Loard's coffee ice cream. Her happy childhood included many trips to her favorite places; the family cabin at Silver Lake, Lake Tahoe, and Disneyland. She graduated from San Ramon Valley High School in 1969.

Coming from a multi-generational Cal family dating back to the 19th century, there was never much question where she was going to school; she entered Cal in the summer of '69. She joined Alpha Delta Pi sorority where she made numerous lifelong friendships. She played middle linebacker for the ADPi powderpuff football team wearing number 51. Dee Dee became famous for her dedication and toughness after breaking her nose in a collision with best friend, Sally Ryland Whittaker on the football field. Never letting an injury or an illness get the best of her, she wore a protective mask in following games and was featured on the front page of the San Francisco Chronicle Sporting Green covered in mud and her protective gear. Dee Dee's confidence and care-taking nature grew at Cal where she became a stalwart custodian of her family's and the university's traditions. She was elected as an ASUC Senator, served with leadership of Pan-Hellenic, and was honored to become a member of Prytanean and Order of the Golden Bear.

In the spring of '73 she met her future husband, Reg Street, thus beginning a 47-year love affair. After graduating from Cal she began a career in retail, and later transitioned to paralegal work. Reg and Dee Dee married in 1979 and settled in Piedmont. In 1989 she gave birth to her only son, Winston. She became a true super-mom; balancing work, being a homemaker for Reg, Winston, and her beloved rambunctious Labrador retrievers. Throughout her 41 years in Piedmont she became a dedicated, involved mother and Piedmont resident. She served as team mother and was an ardent cheerleader for many of Winston's sports teams. Dee Dee enjoyed cheering for the Cal Golden Bears and San Francisco Giants, taking trips to the family cabin in Tuolumne County, and loved entertaining. She will always be remembered for her very full, elegant Christmas trees, scrumptious hors d'oeuvres, and duck dinners.

Dee Dee made many new friends over rounds of golf at Claremont Country Club, countless rubbers of bridge, her activities with the East Bay Garden Club and Piedmont Garden Club, and volunteer work with ADPi, Edgewood Auxiliary, Children's Theater Association of San Francisco, and St. Luke's Hospital Junior Auxiliary which she served as President. She cherished her friendships, and was overwhelmed with gratitude to the many who rallied to help her throughout her fight against cancer. To know Dee Dee was to always have an ally in your corner; her family and friends adored her as a consummate matriarch, jovial companion, and an enthusiastic helper.

Dee Dee is survived by her husband, Reg; son Winston; future daughter-in-law Paige; siblings Mrs. James Mentz of Tucson, AZ, Ms. Barbara Downs of Lahaina, HI, Mrs. William Honsowetz of San Ramon, Mr. Robert Downs of Ooltewah, TN, Ms. Nancy Rose of Walla Walla, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents and younger brother, William Downs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Piedmont Beautification Foundation. A celebration of life will take place in 2021.





