Dick Bagwell
August 16, 1936 - September 6, 2020
Richard Herbold Bagwell died at home with loved ones by his side following a heart attack a few days earlier. He was born in Chicago to the late Howard Roberts Bagwell of Winston-Salem, North Carolina and Ruth Herbold Bagwell of Chicago. He was preceded in death by his brother, Howard Roberts "Bob" Bagwell, Jr. of Portland and his former first wife, Elizabeth Rosaria Loverde.
Dick was a musician, theatre artist, writer, and educator with a BA in Theatre from Northwestern and an MA in Theatre from Penn State. He taught speech and drama at the Central YMCA College in Chicago and at Holy Names University in Oakland.
He worked as a performer, director, administrator, and technician at professional theatres including San Francisco Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Actors Equity Theatre of New York, Woodminster Amphitheater in Oakland, and Alabama Shakespeare Festival and he performed at fairs and festivals across the US as Merry Will Kemp and the Pied Piper. He enjoyed Scottish and English country dance and danced with morris teams, most recently Deer Creek, until a stroke in September 2014 left him hemiplegic.
Notable accomplishments include marching with Martin Luther King in Selma, Alabama in 1965; developing educational programs for the Living History Centre in 1973-1979 that continued long after his association with the original Renaissance Pleasure Faire; writing the influential "Poor Richard's Guide to the Queen's Tongue: The Faire Person's Elizabethan Bag and Basic Faire Accent Pronunciation Guide"; creating the ever-popular "Saucy French Postcard Tableaux Review" for the Great Dickens Christmas Fair in 1974; performing his one-man show "Shakespeare's Clown" at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1982; the 1988 publication of his "Pipe & Tabor Tutor," still the definitive instruction manual; starring as Thomas Sly in the Elizabethan Christmas Revels in Oakland in 2003 and Portland in 2004; and the 2014 presentation of his chamber opera, "To Hell with Heroes," which features Osama bin Laden welcoming George W. Bush to hell, by San Francisco's Goat Hall Productions.
He was a member of the Berkeley City Club and for several years he gave tours and organized the docent program for the Berkeley City Club Conservancy, which preserves Julia Morgan's landmark building.
Dick is survived by his daughters Gillian Jeanne Bagwell, Rachel Hope Crossman, and Jennifer Walker; sons-in-law Rob Crossman and Bob Walker; former second wife and dear friend Anne Miller-Bagwell; sister-in-law Anne Fraser Bagwell; niece Elizabeth Arwen Bagwell; grandchildren Francis Crossman and wife Onika Crossman, Ruth Crossman, Chloe Crossman, Robin Crossman, and Paris Walker; cousins David Bagwell, Colin Bagwell, Beverly White, Linda Grieve, Lori Harvey, Karla Herbold, and Marit Bagwell Fredericks; many friends; and his beloved cat, Tiffany.
In addition to a private gathering, there will be a virtual memorial at a later date, and Dick's website, PiperHQ.com
, will feature photos, videos, and more on Dick's life and accomplishments. Please contact gillianbagwell@hotmail.com for further information.
Friends have asked about making donations in Dick's name. There is no need to do so, but if you'd like to honor his memory, please consider supporting the Berkeley City Club Conservancy.