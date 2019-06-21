Resources More Obituaries for Dick Zampa Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dick Zampa

Obituary Condolences Flowers Richard L. "Dick" Zampa February 22, 1936 - June 18, 2019 Richard Leroy Zampa was born at home in Tormey, California on February 22, 1936 to Alfred and Angelina Zampa.



Dick attended grade school in Tormey and graduated from John Swett High school in Crockett in 1953. He married his high school sweetheart Anne Madigan on February 19, 1955.



An avid and competitive athlete, Dick excelled in both baseball and football. After high school he played football for West Contra Costa College, the Crockett Rockets and Martinez Alumni. He was known to say that his father taught him to fight and win and his mother taught him love and compassion for others. These traits would serve him well throughout his career.



Dick began his career as an apprentice ironworker at Local 378 in Oakland, California in 1955, following in his father's and brother Gene's footsteps. A highlight of his ironworking career was working with both of them on the 1958 Carquinez Bridge.



In 1964, he was elected to the Executive Board of Local 378. He would later serve the local as President, then Financial Secretary/Business Agent, a position he would be elected to 6 times covering more than 18 years. In 1985, he was appointed as a General Organizer for the Iron Workers International Union and in 1987 became President of the District Council covering California, Nevada, Arizona and Hawaii. Dick also served as the Secretary-Treasurer of the State of California Building and Construction Trades Council and Co-Chair of the Field Iron Workers Trust Funds until his retirement in 2006.



Dick always gave 110% to his career and his reputation as a labor leader was one of dedication, integrity, credibility and fairness. He earned the respect of the union members as well as the contractors that employed them. He passionately believed in organizing and treating everyone as he would like to be treated.



In addition to his 50 year career as an ironworker, Dick was also active in his community, serving in many capacities in numerous organizations including Little League Baseball, Pop Warner Football, Crockett's Striped Bass Club, Recreation Association, Historical Museum, Improvement Association, Fire Board and Vocational Academy. He continued to serve many of these organizations after retiring.



Dick was the youngest of five children, and was preceded in death by siblings John Cuitti, Art Cuitti and Gene Zampa. In May of 2018, he lost the love of his life, his wife Anne.



He is survived by his sister Etta Malinowski and his six children: Richard E. Zampa (Tami), Dennis J. Zampa (Pam), Catherine A. Kennedy (Kevin), Donald A. Zampa (Betsy) Carolyn M. Sylvester (Cory) and Ronald A. Zampa. Dick also leaves 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.



A memorial mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church located at 825 Seventh Street, Rodeo at 12:30pm on Saturday June 29.



In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to make a donation to the in memory of Dick Zampa.

