Dimitrios Tsokas

Dimitrios Tsokas Obituary
Dimitrios Tsokas

July 2, 1959-March 3, 2020

Dimitrios fell asleep on March 3rd after a long battle with cancer. He was a loving husband, father, son, friend and teacher. Those who knew him know: He lived a loud and generous life. He emigrated from Greece with his parents at age 5, a move that changed his world forever. Breaking cultural and language barriers, Dimitrios was a soccer star at Washington High and graduated SFSU with a BA in Physical Education. Generations of students at St. Mary's and Notre Dame Des Victoires were touched by his irascible humor and kindness. He was also known both for his integrity and feats of ballet as a lifelong referee at USF and for CYO games at gyms and fields throughout the city. He was a true San Franciscan and devoted to his community. Rosary: 7pm on Tuesday, March 10th. Funeral: 11am on Wednesday, March 11th. Both at Holy Trinity, 999 Brotherhood Way. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the GoFundMe account set up in their name or to the NDV gym (Gymnase Dimitrios Tsokas) for repairs.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020
