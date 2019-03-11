Resources More Obituaries for Dina Matteucci Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dina Matteucci

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dina Gloria Matteucci Mar. 27, 1924 - Feb. 28, 2019 Dina Gloria Matteucci was born March 27, 1924. She passed away peacefully on February 28th to join her husband Ralph on their 'great adventure'.

Devoted daughter of the late Luigi and Filomena D'Elia and sister of the late Arnaldo D'Elia.

Predeceased by her adored husband, Ralph, and her beloved son-in-law Christopher Moore. Cherished Nonna and 'Bis' Nonna by her loving children, Toni (Moore), Lou Matteucci, (Laura), and John Matteucci. Grandchildren; Gina Osberg, (Jeff), Jesse Moore, Dan Matteucci (Daniella) and Dominic Matteucci (Lauren). Her wonderful great grandchildren will miss their "Bizzy" Leonardo and Michela Matteucci and Declan, Cormac and Ciaran Osberg.

Dina was also a loving 'Zia' and a friend to young and old alike.





Born in San Francisco and raised in Daly City, she attended Jefferson High School where she excelled in academics and student government. It was there she met and fell in love with her "one and only", Ralph Matteucci. Ralph was a veteran of World War II serving honorably in the Coast Guard at the time of their wedding. Tragically, in 1960, Ralph died in a car accident and Dina , while broken hearted, was faced with the reality of raising three children on her own. She returned to college to finish her BA and teaching credential at SFSU at the age of 38. Upon her graduation she was employed at the SSFUSD, accepting teaching assignments at Alta Loma, El Rancho, and Buri Buri Schools. Dina was legendary for her sense of humor, creativity, and unique classroom management style. She always encouraged her students to do their best and to 'hang in there'.



Dina enjoyed her retirement years, living in Burlingame, close to her family. She was independent until the end and loved cooking, reading and lively topical conversation.



Dina did not have the easiest life. As many of the 'greatest generation', she knew sacrifice, war, and cultural upheaval. As matriarch of our family, she made us laugh and cry and inspired us as she aged with grace.

She was steadfast and resolute; always encouraging us to 'hang in there" as well, and always with a knowing smile that things would work out.



Dina Gloria Matteucci may be gone from us now, but our stories of her will be passed on by a loving and grateful family.



Our family thanks our angels, Sandy Stevenson, RN and our caregivers Tina Ongolea And Maliana Burke for helping to make her final days comfortable and pleasant.



Gifts in Dina's honor may be made to Mission Hospice of San Mateo.

Private ceremonies were held at Golden Gate National Cemetery where Dina was laid to rest with her husband for eternity.







