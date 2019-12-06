|
|
Dino J. FerrariPassed away December 3rd, 2019 aged 93 years. Beloved husband of Marie for 70 years. Loving father of Andrew (Pam), Dominic (Nancy) and the late Denise. Devoted Nonno of 8 grandchildren and great-Nonno of 8 grandchildren. A cherished and dear friend of Rosa Aste. A San Francisco native, a member of the Italian-Athletic Club and St. Vincent de Paul Seniors. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 10th, from 6pm-8pm with a rosary at 7pm at Green Street Mortuary, 649 Green Street. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, December 11th, at 11:00am at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 2320 Green Street followed by Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019