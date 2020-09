Dolly Kosturos

July 11, 1940 - August 19, 2020

In 1940 Dolly was born in Volos, Greece. In 1957 she moved to the U.S., where she brought up her two children. She married John in 1978. Her life, love, and memory will live on through her family. A part of her spirit will always remain on the paralia in Akrata. Dolly is survived by her husband, John, sister Athena, children Loreen and Edmond and their families.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store