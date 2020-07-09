Dolores Louise CallagyMarch 30, 1928 - July 4, 2020Dolores Louise Callagy passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 4th, 2020. Born and raised in San Francisco, she attended Saint Anthony's grammar school and ICA High School. By the age of 17 she was an accomplished singer, with opera being her specialty, and entered the Conservatory of Music to pursue her singing career. Dolores loved to share her singing talent with those in senior homes and used to say that singing was like praying twice.Dolores was married to Patrick J. Callagy (deceased 2018) with whom she enjoyed 61 years of marriage. She was an amazing and inspirational mother to her four children. Lynnel (Bill Keegan), Patrice (Sue Marra), Michael (Lisa Foster) and Mark (Laura Scannell) and an incredible and loving Nahna to her 9 grandchildren: Ryan, Brianna, Patrick, Shannon, Brendan, Kevin, Caroline, Katherine and Brady. She was the loving daughter of Caroline and Paul Zwissig, loving sister to Dorothy (deceased) and Pauline McArdle (Jack -deceased), and adoring aunt to her nieces and great nephews.A true Swiss at heart, Dolores was selfless and always put her husband and family first. She cherished her time planning family vacations, driving her kids to numerous events and making lavish family dinners. She was very active in both Holy Angels and Saint Andrews Parishes in Daly City. Dolores lived in San Mateo County 60 years of her life, with the last 45 in Belmont.She was an environmentalist before it was a popular term, fighting to preserve trees and open space. She served on many community boards including Easter Seals, and Poplar Recare. Dolores spent a great deal of her life advocating for the Native Americans. Mi-Wuk Village in Yosemite Park exists today, due in large part to her efforts. She was a docent for the Coyote Point Museum and taught many grammar school children about the Ohlone Indians. Dolores was an avid supporter of the Peninsula SPCA and the San Mateo County Historical Society.With her loving husband, Dolores enjoyed countless cruises, trips all over Europe and the United States. She took joy in talking to total strangers and was known for her sense of humor and her desire to laugh every day. She cherished her relationship with the Lord with all her heart and lived a very full and happy life.Visitation begins at 5pm followed by a Vigil at 6pm on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1040 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont, CA.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Anthony's of San Francisco or the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA.