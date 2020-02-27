|
Dolores (Harrington) Codde
March 24, 1936 - February 20, 2020Entered eternal life on February 20, 2020. Dolores was the dearly beloved wife of the late Ralph Codde, beloved daughter of Nellie and John Harrington Sr. and her sisters Marie Goldsmith, Eileen Harrington, Josephine Somerville, Sister Anne Harrington, C.S.J. and brother John Harrington Jr, all deceased. She is survived by her sister Kathleen (Kay) Harrington, nieces Laurie Williams, Barbara Harrington and nephew Michael Harrington.
Dolores was a native San Franciscan and received her education from the Sister's of Saint Joseph at Star of the Sea School and Academy. She was employed by AT&T Co. for 30 years and retired early to enjoy many years with Ralph until his death in 2015.
Friends are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at St. Monica's Church, Moraga, California on Thursday March 5th at 10:30 am (viewing at 9:45) followed by lunch. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette, California.
In lieu of flowers contributions, if desired, may be made in Dolores' memory to Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 11999 Chalon Road, Los Angeles, Ca 90049-1524
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020