Visitation
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Resources
Dolores Ferrer


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Dolores Ferrer Obituary
Dolores B. Ferrer

Dolores Buan Ferrer, born on April 20, 1926 in Manila, Philippines, passed away on February 16, 2019 in Daly City; she was a longtime resident of San Francisco. She is survived by her sons Vir (Genoveva), Nonoy and Noli; grandchildren Gil, Marcelino, May, Lourdes, Magnolia, Mark, Joy and Dennis; great grandchildren Kaila, Kate, Ella, Dana, Eirene, Arged, Dolly, Eduard Jr, Mikaela, Jeremiah, Vivien, Regina and Amelia. Dolores worked in the Legal Department of the State of California in San Francisco.

Friends and family may visit on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. Her remains will be cremated.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019
