Dolores "Dee" Hunter

September 11, 1926 - September 9, 2020

Dolores Hunter, 93 (2 days shy of her 94th birthday), a resident of San Mateo County for over 50 yrs, died on September 9, 2020. A native of San Francisco & Santa Clara. Dolores worked part time at Wisnom's/Hassett Hardware up until she was 88 yrs. old. She and her late husband, Robert, met at The Magi Club which evolved from the Church of the Epiphany in San Francisco after World War II and were married on April 23,1948. In the early 50's Bob & Dee were among the founding parishioners of Our Lady of Mercy parish in Daly City.



Loving mother of one son, David Hunter of Reno, NV and 3 daughters,

Jeanette (Rick) Stevens of Menlo Park, Kathy (Louie) Coffman of Bainbridge Island, WA and Carolyn Hunter of San Diego. She was devoted to her 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Dolores was truly inspirational whose unconditional love, positive outlook on life and huge smile will always be remembered.



A private memorial mass will be conducted at a future date at St. Gregory's in San Mateo. Private burial will be at Skylawn Memorial Park, San Mateo.





