Dolores Marie Thacher September 19th 1930 - March 31st 2019 Family and friends are saddened to bid farewell to Dolores Marie Thacher, devoted wife of 56 years to her late husband Wallace "Lee" Thacher and beloved mother of Robert and Thomas Thacher. She died peacefully in Oakland, California at age 88. Born in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin to Leslie and Lucy Maples, Dolores was one of four siblings, Beverly, Jarvis, and Lawrence. The daughter of a ship builder, Dolores was an avid sailor with a sense of adventure and humor. She owned a sailboat, which she named the "Reeb" (beer spelled backwards!) After graduating from Phoenix College with a degree in Business Administration, she moved to the islands and worked for the Hawaiian Army and Airforce Exchange on Oahu, before Hawaii became the 50th state. She later worked for the U.S. Navy back in Michigan. In 1961 Dolores moved to Northern California to be near her beloved sister, Beverly. She obtained a real estate license and worked for a notable developer who built Christmas Valley in Oregon and Salton City in Southern California. She frequently traveled to both locations aboard DC-3 airliners and charmed potential investors. Dolores had a long and successful career as a purchasing agent at Ashlock Company in San Leandro and didn't retire until she was 70! In later years, she volunteered for the U.S. Lighthouse Society in San Francisco. She was passionate about traveling around the country to visit historic lighthouses, where she featured them as the subjects of her photography. Dolores was a longtime member of WINGS (Women In God's Spirit) and the Ladies Guild at St. Theresa. In her last chapter of life, she was an active resident of Sunrise of Oakland Hills, making many friends, bossing the staff around, enjoying her jigsaw and crossword puzzles, reading novels and playing bingo. Dolores will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. A memorial mass will be held at St Theresa Catholic Church in Oakland May 4th at 11:00 a.m. with a reception following.

