Domenic John Saso 11/03/21 - 03/12/19 Domenic John Saso was preceded in death by his loving wife Santina Saso, Joseph Saso, Mary Granucci, Antonio Saso, Rosalie Bruno, Angela Row, Anna Hassler and Jeanette Colang. As a professional musician he enjoyed playing and teaching accordion, piano and organ. He served in the World War II aboard the USS Napa where he was a radio man and the Band Leader. He received many awards and recognitions for his lifetime of dedication and commitment to accordion music, and his talents as a musician, instructor, retailer, television and radio performer have served to inspire generations of musicians. He was very lucky winning on slot machines and loved to go on cruises with his wife and close friends. He will be greatly missed by his daughter Diane Arata, her husband Greg and Pepper the Cat. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

