Dominic Geramoni
October 25, 1926 - November 7, 201993 year old Native San Franciscan, Dominic Geramoni, passed peacefully on November 7, 2019. Devoted husband, caring father, loving uncle, treasured Poppy, and a good friend, Dominic leaves behind many who adored him. His wife Donna, daughters Cathy and Janis, daughter in-law Pat, son in-laws Keith and Dan, grandchildren Monica, Phaidra, Vince (Vickie), Nick (Alison), Aimee (Brian), Jenna (Isaac), and Ryan, 12 great grandchildren, cherished friend Preston Sitterly, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife Lois, son Steve, grandson Tony, sister Lena (Fred), brother George (Agnes).
World War II Veteran and retired San Francisco Sheriff, Dom will be remembered for his quick wit, larger than life personality, and his love of people. Hall of Fame legend, Lefty O'Doul, asked Dominic to play for the San Francisco Seals after he returned from the navy but Dominic chose a family life over baseball and would say (with a sly smile) his only regret was that he didn't take his good looks to Hollywood. He could be found every morning with his buddies enjoying coffee, pastries and good conversation. He lived a life that was full and did it Dom's way... "Goodbye."
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Dominic's name to . A celebration of life will be held on November 24th, 2019 at 1pm at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall in Sonoma, CA. The address is 126 1st St W, Sonoma, CA 95476.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 12, 2019