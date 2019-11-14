San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Donald Aiuto Obituary
Donald F. Aiuto

March 10, 1933 - November 7, 2019

Passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019 at the age of 86. He was predeceased by his wife Donna Marie, and is survived by his daughter Christine Atkins and his son Vic, and many nieces, nephews and grandkids, including great grandchild, Layla. A San Francisco native, "Golden Gloves" boxer and Army veteran, he truly loved The City by The Bay.

Friends may visit Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 11:00am–12:00pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave, Daly City, followed by a life celebration at 12:00pm. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019
