Donald Arthur AsplundJanuary 11, 1938 - May 10 2020Donald Asplund, most recently of Walnut Creek, CA passed away on May 10, 2020 due to complications of Alzheimer's disease.
Donald was born in 1938 in Fresno, California to Victor "Ben" and Irene Asplund. Donald moved to San Francisco when he was five years old. He was a graduate of San Francisco State University and UC Hastings Law School. He worked as a contract auditor for the Department of Defense. It was through this work that he met Pamela Kalmanson from New York City, a fellow auditor. After a one-year, long-distance courtship they married in 1968 and Donald obtained his law degree.
Donald became a private-practice attorney specializing in taxes, wills, probates, and estates. Pamela and Donald raised their daughter Denise and son Matthew in San Francisco until 1988 when they relocated to Burlingame, California. In 2010 Donald received his diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease—it was this diagnosis that eventually led them in 2016 to settle at Rossmoor in Walnut Creek where they built a community of friends and caregivers. Aside from Pamela, his caregivers Rodolpho Caligdong and Jennifer Garcia became members of his family due to their amazing support and loving care.
Donald was a lover of facts and fun. Don enjoyed reading the paper every day, the SF Giants and 49ers (especially when they were winning), dancing, classic rock 'n roll, Lawrence Welk, 50's Chevy Bel Airs, a heartwarming romantic comedy, babies, dogs, cats, driving around the Bay Area, a well-loaded dishwasher, a nicely made bed, apricot pie a-la-mode, and getting Jeopardy questions right. He was a loving husband, a supportive father, and a good friend.
Donald leaves behind Pamela, his wife of over 51 years, his daughter Denise Erika, his son Matthew Bradley, his son-in-law Michael Malone, and daughter-in-law Michelle.
Donald was laid to rest at Eternal Home Cemetery on May 12. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association of America.
Donald was born in 1938 in Fresno, California to Victor "Ben" and Irene Asplund. Donald moved to San Francisco when he was five years old. He was a graduate of San Francisco State University and UC Hastings Law School. He worked as a contract auditor for the Department of Defense. It was through this work that he met Pamela Kalmanson from New York City, a fellow auditor. After a one-year, long-distance courtship they married in 1968 and Donald obtained his law degree.
Donald became a private-practice attorney specializing in taxes, wills, probates, and estates. Pamela and Donald raised their daughter Denise and son Matthew in San Francisco until 1988 when they relocated to Burlingame, California. In 2010 Donald received his diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease—it was this diagnosis that eventually led them in 2016 to settle at Rossmoor in Walnut Creek where they built a community of friends and caregivers. Aside from Pamela, his caregivers Rodolpho Caligdong and Jennifer Garcia became members of his family due to their amazing support and loving care.
Donald was a lover of facts and fun. Don enjoyed reading the paper every day, the SF Giants and 49ers (especially when they were winning), dancing, classic rock 'n roll, Lawrence Welk, 50's Chevy Bel Airs, a heartwarming romantic comedy, babies, dogs, cats, driving around the Bay Area, a well-loaded dishwasher, a nicely made bed, apricot pie a-la-mode, and getting Jeopardy questions right. He was a loving husband, a supportive father, and a good friend.
Donald leaves behind Pamela, his wife of over 51 years, his daughter Denise Erika, his son Matthew Bradley, his son-in-law Michael Malone, and daughter-in-law Michelle.
Donald was laid to rest at Eternal Home Cemetery on May 12. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association of America.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 12 to May 17, 2020.