Donald Bechler



Don Bechler, 73 passed away on Oct 24th, 2020. He was an iconic national figure of the single payer movement. Born in Detroit, he attended Monticello High and Cal State University, Los Angeles. Don dedicated his life to social justice and was a tireless organizer and leader in the fight for universal health care. His energy, optimism, dedication, love and laughter will be long remembered. He was a great inspiration and will be dearly missed by the thousands of people whose lives he touched.



