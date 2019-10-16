Home

Don Briggs

River guide, photographer, filmmaker, environmentalist, climber, engineer and kooky funster, Don Briggs passed away on September 15th. Beautiful images of water, helping save wild rivers, incredible films, an Emmy award, an amazing daughter and a lifetime of doing crazy things are his legacy. He would love your support of Friends of the River or any other environmental cause that helps protect the earth. A celebration of his life will be at Travis Marina, Ft Baker in Sausalito. November 17 from 1-4.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019
