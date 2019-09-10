|
Donald Bull
Feb 17, 1937 - Sept 5, 2019Donald Bull of Kentfield passed away on September 5th of complications from diabetes and kidney disease.
Donald was a third generation San Franciscan, the son of Alpheus Bull III of San Francisco and Winifred Penfield Elster of Mill Valley. His great-grandfather, Alpheus Bull, arrived in California in 1849. He was a merchant in the gold country, and later served as vice president of Fireman's Fund Insurance Company in San Francisco. His grandfather, architect/engineer Alpheus Bull Jr., designed the California Street cable car line and the Dutch (north) windmill in Golden Gate Park.
Donald attended Madison Grammar School, Grant Grammar School, Lowell High School and graduated from U.C. Berkeley in 1959. He was a proud member of Beta Theta Pi.
He served as a past president of Sausalito Rotary Club and also the Bay Area Chapter of the American Society of Safety Engineers (A.S.S.E.). Don had a long career with E.D. Bullard Company and Vallen Safety Supply in sales management.
A pianist extraordinaire, Don enjoyed many years as a member of the Bohemian Club and the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco and the Lagunitas Country Club in Ross, where he played for many events. He was also a member of The Society of California Pioneers.
Throughout his life, in both business and pleasure, Don developed many strong friendships with people he treasured. His was a life well lived, well traveled, and always with a song in his heart.
He was the consummate gentleman and always a most thoughtful, considerate and loving person. Don was often seen wearing his collection of classic Hawaiian shirts.
Don was predeceased by his brother, Alpheus Bull IV of San Marino, and his brother-in-law, Maynard Garrison of San Francisco, who was like a brother to him.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Susan Spalding Bull, and his children Douglas (Jennifer) Bull of Greenbrae and Catherine (David) Walker of London, and his grandchildren, Cecilia and Lindsay Bull and Anna and Henry Walker. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Mary Garrison and Joan Bull.
Private graveside services will be held for the family at Cypress Lawn Cemetery in Colma. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made to a or to the Cal Athletic Department.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019