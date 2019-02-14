Donald Sellers Cameron Dec 15, 1929 - Jan 27, 2019 Donald Sellers Cameron passed away on January 27, 2019 in Wilsonville, OR at age 89. He was born December 15, 1929 at St Francis hospital to Ilse and Donald Cameron. Donald graduated from Lincoln High School, attended City College of San Francisco and San Francisco State University. He spent almost his entire lifetime in San Francisco, most of it in the Sunset District. Donald was a member of the Golden Gate Yacht Club, owned the vintage, wooden Bird Class sloop "Widgeon" and spent decades sailing it in the bay. He also had a love for classical music and played piano from childhood until very late in life. Donald retired from the San Francisco Unified School District where he taught history at Hoover, Portola and Mission High School. Donald made many trips to the UK and was well versed in British history. He is survived by his sister Lois Cameron Smith, nephews Guy and Gus Wettstein and their children Samantha, Elisabeth, Kai and Layne Wettstein. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in The City later this spring. His ashes will be interred in the Cameron family plot in Benicia. Contributions may be made in Donald's honor to the Cat's Cradle in San Rafael.

