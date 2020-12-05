1/
Donald Chandler
Donald Louis Chandler

It is with sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Donald Louis Chandler on Monday, November 23. Born and raised in San Francisco, he was 85 years old. Don served in the Marine Corps for 4 years. He was employed by Sunset Scavenger Company for over 30 years. Don is survived by his wife Gwen and their son Jeffrey, sisters Kathy (Jerry), Gerie (Ron), and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Christopher and Alice Chandler, brothers Bob (Beverly), Jack (Joyce), Jim, sister Gloria, and nephew Jimmy. Due to the ongoing pandemic, a celebration of Don's life will be planned for sometime next year.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
