Nov. 10, 1934 - Mar. 2, 2019

Don Cordo, 84, a life-long resident of South San Francisco, passed away in his home on March 2. Don was born on November 10, 1934, in San Francisco to Jack and Mary Cordo. He graduated from South San Francisco High School in 1952 with a football scholarship to College of the Pacific. He was married for nearly 60 years to the love of his life, Lois (deceased).

Don is survived by his loving daughters Donna Littlejohn (Keith), Debbie Adams (Scott), and Denise Marino (John), and his loving grandchildren Brittny, Kelli, Hayley, and Danny.

Don's life centered on family, friends, sports, cars, and boats. He owned Don & Jerry's Automotive for 18 years and Four Star Automotive and Truck Repair from 1977 until he retired. He worked hard for his family's well being.

He kept us on our toes with his humor and teasing, conversations, and his will to keep busy. He was his family's warrior, with his sense of humor in tact until the end. Dad/Pa, you will be forever in our hearts.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 8, at All Souls Church, 315 Walnut Avenue, in South San Francisco. Private burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019
