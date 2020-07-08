Donald Cunningham

Donald J. CunninghamDonald Joseph Cunningham, husband of the late Judith Meyers Cunningham, passed away at home on June 25, 2020, age 89. He was born February 10, 1931 to the late John F. & Helen (McGinn) Cunningham.Don was a life-long San Francisco native; despite traveling the world, for him there was no place else to call home. He attended St. Ignatius HS (class of '48) and City College of SF ('48-'51). During the Korean War ('51-'55) he was stationed in Adak, Alaska and in Washington D.C. with the NSA while serving in the US Air Force. On returning to the Bay Area, he earned his bachelor's degree at SFSU ('55-'57), then his master's degree at UC Berkeley ('58-'61). His true passion was teaching; he enjoyed 46 years as faculty in the City College of SF English Department.Don was a member of Il Cenacolo since 1993 and a long-time member of the SF Mechanic's Institute. He loved the 49ers, music, especially jazz, and the written word.He is survived by his daughter Mari Cunningham, granddaughter Phelan Cunningham, step son Matthew Thompson, and grandson Connor Thompson. Don was predeceased by his brother, John Cunningham.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Don to the Mechanic's Institute.A gathering will be held when circumstances allow.