1/1
Donald DiLuzio
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald DiLuzio
November 20, 1939 - October 21, 2020
Donald was born in San Francisco on November 20, 1939 to Americo and Mary DiLuzio. He grew up in Bernal Heights and was the youngest of three children. Don attended Junipero Serra Elementary School, Horace Mann Middle School and Sacred Heart High School where he played varsity basketball. He was a veteran of the Korean War and worked as a teamster for much of his career. Don also was a past owner of Gross Company in Brisbane. Don enjoyed golfing, fishing, skiing, and sushi. He is survived by his sister Loretta DiLuzio, nephew Tom (Natasha) Girlich, grand-nephew Stephen (Haeley) Girlich, grand-niece Kate Girlich, great grand-niece Giuliana, and many long-time friends. Don was pre-deceased by his older sister Evelyn (Anthony) Girlich. His brother-in-law, Anthony, often called Don "St. Francis" because of his love for animals. A kind, humble and generous man, Don will be missed.
A private Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duggan's Serra Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved