Donald DiLuzioNovember 20, 1939 - October 21, 2020Donald was born in San Francisco on November 20, 1939 to Americo and Mary DiLuzio. He grew up in Bernal Heights and was the youngest of three children. Don attended Junipero Serra Elementary School, Horace Mann Middle School and Sacred Heart High School where he played varsity basketball. He was a veteran of the Korean War and worked as a teamster for much of his career. Don also was a past owner of Gross Company in Brisbane. Don enjoyed golfing, fishing, skiing, and sushi. He is survived by his sister Loretta DiLuzio, nephew Tom (Natasha) Girlich, grand-nephew Stephen (Haeley) Girlich, grand-niece Kate Girlich, great grand-niece Giuliana, and many long-time friends. Don was pre-deceased by his older sister Evelyn (Anthony) Girlich. His brother-in-law, Anthony, often called Don "St. Francis" because of his love for animals. A kind, humble and generous man, Don will be missed.A private Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.