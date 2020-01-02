Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Doub
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Doub

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Doub Obituary
Donald V. Doub, Jr.

June 25, 1938 – December 5, 2019

Donald died after a brief illness and full life in San Francisco. Born and raised in Ashbury Heights, he graduated in 1956 from St. Ignatius College Preparatory. He earned a BA summa cum laude in English Literature from Seattle University in 1960 as valedictorian, an MA in English Literature from UC Berkeley in 1961, two degrees from Harvard University, an MA in Comparative Literature in 1966 and a PhD in English Literature in 1967, and two Fulbright Fellowships as a professor in Poland from 1969-71 and 1975-1976. He was a beloved professor and teacher to many at SF State University from 1966-2005 and in his life of passionate devotion to the Classics, arts (piano, poetry and opera in particular), friends, community service at the Most Holy Redeemer Church in Eureka Valley/the Castro, and his Catholic faith. A funeral liturgy will be held in his honor on January 18, 2020 at 2pm at St. Cecilia's Church, 2555 17th Avenue, SF 94116.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -