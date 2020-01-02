|
Donald V. Doub, Jr.
June 25, 1938 – December 5, 2019Donald died after a brief illness and full life in San Francisco. Born and raised in Ashbury Heights, he graduated in 1956 from St. Ignatius College Preparatory. He earned a BA summa cum laude in English Literature from Seattle University in 1960 as valedictorian, an MA in English Literature from UC Berkeley in 1961, two degrees from Harvard University, an MA in Comparative Literature in 1966 and a PhD in English Literature in 1967, and two Fulbright Fellowships as a professor in Poland from 1969-71 and 1975-1976. He was a beloved professor and teacher to many at SF State University from 1966-2005 and in his life of passionate devotion to the Classics, arts (piano, poetry and opera in particular), friends, community service at the Most Holy Redeemer Church in Eureka Valley/the Castro, and his Catholic faith. A funeral liturgy will be held in his honor on January 18, 2020 at 2pm at St. Cecilia's Church, 2555 17th Avenue, SF 94116.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020