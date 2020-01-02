|
|
Donald "Skip" Erwin, Jr
July 8, 1939 - December 4, 2019Donald "Skip" Erwin, of Foster City, passed away on December 4, 2019, at age 80, while on a Caribbean cruise. He had been fighting cancer for several years and although he was in declining health, he was looking forward to the cruise.
Skip is survived by his wife of 40 years, Caroline and his beloved German Shepard, Blanco.
Skip's father was career Navy so he lived all over the country until his father retired in Tiburon when Skip was 10. He was a graduate of Tamalpais High School. He spent his working career in the gourmet food distribution business.
His wife wishes to extend her gratitude to everyone at California Cancer Care in San Mateo, who took such good care of him for the past several years.
There will be no funeral or memorial service. A private gathering of his friends will be held in the spring. Donations may be made in his name to the Bay Area German Shepard Rescue Organization or Peninsula Humane Society.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020