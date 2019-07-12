Donald Lee Feurzeig November 4, 1930 – July 4, 2019 With great sadness to those who knew and loved him, the life of Donald L. Feurzeig ended on July 4, 2019 at his home in Sausalito, CA after a challenging bout with melanoma.

Born at the height of the Great Depression to Manny and Pauline Feurzeig, Don went on to live a successful and meaningful life shared by many. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mary Roberts; and their blended families of three children, Sari Shore, Larry Feurzeig and Elizabeth Roberts; three grandchildren, Christopher Shore, Justin Shore and Dean McKnight; and great-granddaughter Juniper Shore; as well as a large extended family. He was predeceased by daughter, Amy Roberts and older brother, Wally Feurzeig.

Don told many that his wife Mary was the "love of his life," and his "rock" at the end and during his fight with cancer.

Don graduated from Roosevelt University in Chicago with a degree in accounting. During the Korean conflict he served in the Internal Revenue Service as a revenue agent. Next, he attended Chicago's Depaul University where he earned a J. D. degree in 1960, and then moved to California where he still worked with the IRS, first as an Estate Tax Attorney and then as an IRS Appeals Officer. Don proceeded to teach Estate and Gift Tax Law at night from 1973 – 1988 at Golden Gate University and periodically was asked by the IRS to teach its own agents.

After retiring from the IRS in 1985, he entered the private practice of law with a firm known as Titchell, Maltzman, Mark, etc. From an early age Don knew he wanted to be a tax lawyer who could successfully help clients solve their tax matters. In 2008, Don joined with Melvyn Mark and Brandi Chavin to form a law firm that became a highlight of his successful career. The firm was dissolved in 2016, at which time Don retired after 55 years of practice.

As a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, as well as an outstanding tax lawyer, Don lived a successful and rewarding life. He was loved and respected by all who had the good fortune of being a part of his life. Don was a thoughtful, considerate, respectful and loving man who lived a good life. He will be remembered and greatly missed by his family and many friends.

There will be a Memorial Service/Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m. on October 13, 2019, at the San Rafael Jewish Community Center. In memory of Don, his family suggests Memorials can be made to Amy Roberts Health Research Fund at Magee-Womens Research Institute & Foundation, 3339 Ward Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, or visit: www.mageewomens.org, or donate to Hospice By the Bay, Marin: https://hospicebythebay.org.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 14, 2019