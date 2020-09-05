Donald Giannini

Donald "Roy" Giannini
March 7, 1934 - September 1, 2020
Donald "Roy" Giannini passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 1, 2020 at age 86. Roy was born in San Francisco, CA on March 7, 1934 to Alfredo & Anna Giannini, natives of Lammari, Italy. After losing his father at the age of four, Anna relocated the family, which now included a second son, Alfred, back to Italy. Following the devastation of WWII, the young family bravely relocated once more and returned to San Francisco in 1950, whereon Roy immediately went to work for his uncle at Waterfront Iron Works and began learning the iron trade business.
On May 31, 1954, his life changed forever when he met Alda Ferrari at the San Francisco Italian Athletic Club. They married on April 28, 1957 and enjoyed 63 wonderful years together, raising their three sons – Donald, Richard, & John and traveling the world together with their many friends. After serving his country in the Army, he initially settled his family in San Francisco, but relocated to San Mateo in 1977 after constructing the new family home himself.
In 1967, he founded Crown Iron Works with his partner Bill Holland and ran the company until his retirement in 1996. Retirement never translated to "life in the slow lane" for Roy as he poured his energy and creativity into other pursuits. He cultivated a vegetable garden at Beresford Park in San Mateo, and spent countless hours tending to his vegetables while sipping wine with his friends; he began making furniture and created many cherished paintings. His greatest labor of love was the purchase and development of "The Ranch" in Amador County, which has served as a sanctuary and family retreat for twenty-four years and provided the backdrop for so many wonderful family memories – the Annual Bocce Ball Tournament, Family Baseball games, & the Annual Grape Harvest.
He is survived by his loving wife Alda; his three sons Donald, Richard (Karin), & John (Allison); his eight grandchildren Daniel, Thomas, David (Lynn), Eric (Ashley), Joe (Tori), JD, Emily, & Andrea; his two great-grandchildren Charlotte & Everett; and another great-grandson on the way. He is further survived by his brother, Alfred (Clara), nieces Christine, Gina, & June and many cousins. Preceded in death by his parents and nephew Paul.
Memorial Services will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, any memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or donate online at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html