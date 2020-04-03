|
|
Donald Kent Harrington
November 10, 1941 – March 26, 2020Donald Harrington passed into God's arms March 26, 2020 after receiving the last sacraments. He is survived by his wife Gayle of 27 years, his sister Diane Morey, and step-brother Fred Walters. He leaves his adored daughters Laura Hodges and Andrea Ward, his devoted stepsons Nick Calvano, Phillip Calvano, and Tony Calvano.
He is survived by his beloved grandchildren Trevor and James Hodges, Tyler and Rebecca Ward, Nathan Calvano and Destiny Calvano Ratliff, step-grandson Kyle Tucker and two very special great grandchildren, Lexi and Will Ratliff. He was also close to his nephew Don Noonan and niece Laila Hedberg and great nieces Christine and Lauren Noonan.
He served as a First Lieutenant in the United States Army Armor Division and was honorably discharged in 1969.
After graduating Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, with a degree in printing engineering, he pursued a successful career in the printing and publishing industry in Northern California eventually achieving an ownership position in Pacific Lithograph.
Don was known for being a great outdoorsman. He loved skiing, sail boating, running the Bay to Breakers, hiking, abalone diving and many other pursuits. He liked camping with his children and grandchildren. He was also a very talented stain glass worker, carpenter, and home remodeler.
He was generous with his time, his advice and his tools to all his friends and neighbors. He was happiest when he was helping others. He loved introducing his family to new experiences, especially teaching his grandchildren to make stain glass objects. He also taught his grandson Trevor how to earn his fishing badge through a connection with the Boy Scouts.
Don was a genuinely good human being who will be greatly missed by his friends and family. The family sincerely appreciates the outpouring of sympathy from his friends and business associates. Due to the current health crises we are are postponing a celebration of life gathering. Any who would like to make an offering in his memory may do so by making it to the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020