Donald C. Healey October 8, 1930 - July 4, 2019 Born in San Francisco October 8, 1930, Don passed away due to complications from Parkinson's disease in Alamo, California, July 4, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Patricia, and his four children, Stephen of Potomac, MD, Brian of Clayton, CA, Robert of Glendora, CA, and Terry of Bend, OR, along with his two grandchildren, Michelle and Shannon and his three daughter-in-laws, Ann, Anita, and Susan.

Don graduated from St. Ignatius High School in 1948, and attended City College of San Francisco, the University of San Francisco, and Golden Gate University. He played baseball in the San Francisco Athletic League for Antlers BPOE and Rossi Playground teams.

Don spent over 37 years with the Chubb Group of Insurance Co's. in various underwriting and management positions in the San Francisco, Seattle, and Los Angeles offices, retiring in 1992. He was past President of the Fire Underwriters Forum.

Don was a member of Round Hill Country Club in Alamo, CA. He enjoyed the theater and movies (and acted as an extra in some film and TV productions during his early retirement), golf, tennis, gardening, reading, good restaurants/food, and travel.

The family would like to pay special tribute to his loving caregivers Tony and Susanne for their kindness and support.

Remembrances can be made to one's favorite charity. Mass of remembrance to be held at St. Isidore Church, 440 La Gonda Way, Danville, CA at 10:30am Friday, August 2, 2019. Burial services are private.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 14, 2019