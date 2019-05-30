Donald Phillips Hill March 26, 1932 - May 23, 2019 Donald Phillips Hill, age 87 of Paradise Valley, AZ, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 4:50 PM due to acute lymphoma. He was born March 26, 1932 in Cincinnati, OH to Douglas and Sarah Phillips Hill. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan in 1954, served his country as a Lieutenant (j.g.) in the U.S. Navy from 1954-56, and received an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley in 1957. He started his career in finance, working for Dean Witter and Shuman Agnew in San Francisco until he co-founded Gartmore, Miller & Hill, an investment counseling firm, later opening his own firm, D.P. Hill & Co.



Swimming was the axis around which Don lived his life. He swam for Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati, where he was state High School Champion in the 50 and 100 yd freestyle. At University of Michigan, he was 1953 NCAA Champion in the 50-yard freestyle and 3-time NCAA Champion in the 4x100 freestyle relay. In 1955, Don became an athletic member of the Olympic Club in San Francisco, where he later co-founded the Masters swimming program and went on to set 13 world and many national records. He was the first man of 50 years or older to break 60 seconds for the 100-meter freestyle, a record he held for 12 years. Later in his swimming career, he became an accomplished rough-water swimmer, competing in many Maui Channel Relay Swims for the Olympic Club. Don was inducted into the Olympic Club Hall of Fame in 2007.



Don is survived by his wife, Jane Swagerty Hill, his children, Sarah Hill Lowe, Donald Phillips (Toby) Hill Jr, and James Wyatt Hill, his step-daughters, Kimberly Harvell, Jennifer Caldwell, and Wendy Caldwell, his grandchildren, Wyatt Lowe, Cecily Lowe, Valentina Almodovar, Tyler Harvell, and Olivia Harvell, and his sons-in-law, Steve Lowe and Robert Harvell.



Don lived a full and abundant life. He was a source of strength, knowledge, guidance, inspiration, laughter and love for everyone who knew him—a true champion for life—and he will be terribly missed by all. In his words: "My life has been great with you kids and Jane at the centerpiece. I have been everywhere in the world. Great people around me, great friends, the Olympic Club, Michigan, Cincinnati, Europe, everywhere—great friends. I've had a great life."



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Valley, Eckstein Center, 9808 N. 95th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85258, www.hov.org/donate



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 2, 2019