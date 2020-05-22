donald isaacs
Donald William Isaacs
March 31, 1936 - May 17, 2020
Donald William Isaacs, twin brother of the late Richard M. Isaacs, passed May 17, 2020. He was a teacher and administrator for over 30 years with the San Francisco Unified School District. There are no services.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 22 to May 27, 2020.
