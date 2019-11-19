|
|
Donald Joseph Lando
Dec. 11, 1926 - Nov. 13, 2019Donald Joseph Lando, 92, passed away peacefully in his home on November 13, 2019, surrounded by his family. Donald was the son of the late Stephen and Frances (DeMartini) Lando, and is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Shirley Cunningham Lando; four children; Christine Lando Marshall (the late Albert), Stephen, Matthew, and Theresa. He received great joy and pleasure from his four grandchildren - Michael, Brett (Megan Yamashiro), Gianna Lando Dunne (John Patrick "Paddy" Dunne), and Leigh M. Marshall. Predeceased by his sisters and brother-in-laws, Rosemarie and William Barboni, Geraldine and Alvin Brignardello and survived by his brother-in-law Lloyd Cunningham and his wife Joyce as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A 3rd generation San Franciscan, veteran of WWII and retired San Francisco police officer, Donald will be remembered for his quiet dignity, consistent integrity and love for his family. At the request of the deceased, there will be a private funeral service for the family. Memorial donations may be made to St. Gabriel Church, 2559-40th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94116.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019