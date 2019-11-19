San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Lando
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Lando


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Donald Lando Obituary
Donald Joseph Lando

Dec. 11, 1926 - Nov. 13, 2019

Donald Joseph Lando, 92, passed away peacefully in his home on November 13, 2019, surrounded by his family. Donald was the son of the late Stephen and Frances (DeMartini) Lando, and is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Shirley Cunningham Lando; four children; Christine Lando Marshall (the late Albert), Stephen, Matthew, and Theresa. He received great joy and pleasure from his four grandchildren - Michael, Brett (Megan Yamashiro), Gianna Lando Dunne (John Patrick "Paddy" Dunne), and Leigh M. Marshall. Predeceased by his sisters and brother-in-laws, Rosemarie and William Barboni, Geraldine and Alvin Brignardello and survived by his brother-in-law Lloyd Cunningham and his wife Joyce as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A 3rd generation San Franciscan, veteran of WWII and retired San Francisco police officer, Donald will be remembered for his quiet dignity, consistent integrity and love for his family. At the request of the deceased, there will be a private funeral service for the family. Memorial donations may be made to St. Gabriel Church, 2559-40th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94116.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now