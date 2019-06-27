Donald Joseph Lane On June 17, 2019, Don Lane passed away at his home in Santa Venetia; He was 90 years of age and the last of his generation. Donald Joseph Lane was born May 1929 in San Francisco to the marriage of William H. Lane and Isabelle Reid and he was the youngest of five children. Both of his parents came from old San Francisco Irish families. When he was a small child, his family moved from San Francisco to a home on Belle Avenue in Fairfax. Don attended St. Anselm grammar school in Ross then Sacred Heart High School in San Francisco. After two years at Sacred Heart he finished high school at St. Anselm graduating in 1947. After graduating from high school he served in the US Navy reserve. In the early 1950's Don went to work for the PG& E in San Rafael where he work until he retired in 1991. Don had two major interests in life, fishing and the San Francisco 49ers. For more than 30 years he attended 49er games with a group from Nave's Bar and Grill in Fairfax. For many years he would tow his boat up to Whiskeytown Lake to fish. He also like to have a beer at the Marin Rod & Gun Club. Don never married and he lived his entire adult life with his sister Caryl who passed away in 2018.

Don is predeceased by his parents; his siblings William H. (Herb) Lane, Irving Lane, Marcene Lane Wood, and Caryl Lane; and his niece Alana Lane Dugan. He is survived by his nephew Richard Wood; many great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Don's entire family would like to thank his great nephews Bill Dugan and Brendan Wood for their untiring and loving care. Through their hard work and dedication to Don, he was able to live his last years and pass away in his own home.

Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anslemo.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 30, 2019