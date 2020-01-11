|
Donald Joseph Mangus
June 23, 1932 - December 22, 2019After a long and productive life, Donald J. Mangus, M.D., passed away peacefully at the age of 87. Dr. Mangus had an illustrious career as a Plastic and Reconstruction surgeon spanning over 40 years.
He was born in Buffalo NY, then moved to Burbank, Calif. He attended Bellerman-Jefferson High where he was an outstanding student and athlete. From a young age he knew he wanted to become a doctor and earned his BS at USC, his MD at the Stritch School of Medicine at Loyola University in Chicago and Residencies in General & Plastic surgery in Albany, NY. He practiced at St. Mary's Medical Center in San Francisco, Chico Community and Enloe hospitals in Chico, Calif.
His surgical focus was on hands, head and neck, massive trauma, and burns. He founded and was the Director of the Chico Community Hospital Burn Unit. Dr. Mangus developed innovative, lifesaving interventions to significantly reduce the risk of post burn deaths, for which the Burn unit received recognition as being one of the foremost burn centers in the country.
He volunteered overseas with Interplast and Project Hope, making 14 trips to Africa, South Korea, South America, the Philippines and Mexico, and served on the last voyage of the Good Ship Hope.
Dr. Mangus taught at various universities in California and overseas and was published multiple times in the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal. He received Best Presentation from the Calif. Society of Plastic Surgeons in 1989, and Best Overall Paper in 1995, and was a member of Calif. Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Society of Plastic and Reconstructive surgeons and a founding member of the American Trauma Society.
Brilliant and endlessly creative, he was a prolific painter of acrylics and charcoal drawings, an inventor, an author, and an accomplished pianist. He played AAA Fastpitch softball, was an SCCA racecar driver, and loved skiing and classic automobiles.
He is survived by his daughter Jan Marie; son-in-law, Greg; grandchildren Andrew and Julianne; sister, Shirley; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 1:00pm at Lakeside Pavillion California Park, 2565 California Park Drive, Chico, Calif. 95928. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a . To send condolences online please go to NewtonBracewell.com
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020