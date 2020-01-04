|
Donald James McFarland
July 5, 1935 - December 31, 2019Donald J. McFarland, age 84 passed away on December 31, 2019 in San Mateo. He was born in San Francisco to Howard and Juanita McFarland on July 5, 1935. Don married Rose Schneider, his wife of 52 years, on March 17, 1967. He was a Real Estate Broker for over 50 years.
Don is preceded in death by Howard McFarland (father), Juanita Alcorn (mother) and brothers Howard and William.
Don is survived by his wife Rose. His children: Steve, Debbie, Terri, Traci, son-in-laws Larry and Shannon, Grandchildren: James, Jessica, Clayton, Cole, Benjamin, Mitchell, Matthew and great-granddaughter Brielle. He is also survived by his siblings Sharon and Raymond.
Rosary to be held on Wednesday, January 8th at 7:30pm at Neptune Society, 1645 El Camino Real, Belmont, CA. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 9th at 10:30am at St. Gregory Church located at 2715 Hacienda Street, San Mateo. Reception to immediately follow.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020