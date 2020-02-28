|
Donald Moller
Aug. 11, 1926 - Feb. 21, 2020Resident of Walnut CreekDon Moller of Walnut Creek, CA passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21st.
Don grew up in Oakland, CA and graduated from Fremont High School in 1944. He then went on to graduate from the US Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY in 1947. He proudly served in the Merchant Marine until 1949, then in the US Navy on the USS Richard B Anderson during the Korean War.
Don spent 43 years with Chevron in the Bay Area, Washington, Alaska and Kentucky. He was a member of SIR Branch 8, a loyal San Francisco Giants and 49er fan and an avid golfer.
Don is survived by sons Greg Moller, Jeff Moller, Chris Moller, Paul Niess; by his daughter Karin O'Kelley and by his six grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, March 14th at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Lafayette, CA located at 1965 Reliez Valley Rd, Lafayette, CA 94549. Reception to follow.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 1 to Mar. 8, 2020