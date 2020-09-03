Donald Ross MacDonald
December 2, 1928 - August 16, 2020
Donald Ross MacDonald, longtime resident of Orinda, passed away peacefully on August 16th. Don was born in Longview, Washington, one of four sons to Barbara and Malcolm MacDonald. After serving as a 1st Lieutenant in the US Army he graduated from the University of Washington. Don moved to San Francisco, where he enjoyed a long and successful career as a stock broker and bond salesman. He married his wife Violet in 1961 and they moved to Orinda in 1964 where they raised their three daughters. Don was an avid sailor who enjoyed classical music, playing the piano and history. He was a life-long learner with a quick wit and a keen sense of humor. He instilled his strong work ethic in his daughters and was proud of their success in life. Don will be remembered as a kind and thoughtful gentleman and will be dearly missed. Don is survived by his wife Violet, daughters Denise Moorehead (Dan Miller), Diane Portello (Jim), and Donna MacDonald (Tony Howlett), grandsons Michael and Matthew Moorehead, and Mac and Hank Portello, and brother John M. MacDonald (Joyce). He was preceded in death by his brothers Allan and Malcolm. The family wishes to thank John and Cheisa Verdaguer, Jill Bragg, and staff at Diablo Assisted Living for their loving and compassionate care of Don. To honor his memory, a private celebration of life will be held by his family on the San Francisco Bay where he enjoyed many happy hours on his beloved sailboat. Express condolences at oakparkhillschapel.com