|
|
Donald M. Ruiz
November 4, 1936 - October 9, 2019Donald M. Ruiz passed away peacefully on October 9, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Lorraine for 61 years. Loving father of Brian (Deceased) (Terri) Ruiz and Lisa (Mark) Pimentel. Adored grandfather of Christopher (Arielle), Amanda and Dax (Vanessa). Great-grandfather of Daisy and Elle. Brother of James (Deceased) (Socorro) Ruiz, Irene (Doug-Deceased) Hurst and 5 other deceased siblings. Brother in law of Walter (Sue) Poncia. Many nieces and nephews survive him.
He retired from Brentwood/Safeway after 49 years of service. He enjoyed working with people and made many lifelong friends. He was an active member of All Souls Church and enjoyed running the Church festival for many years.
Family and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Mass on Mon. Oct. 28, 2019 at 11am at All Souls Church, 315 Walnut Ave., So.S.F. Committal following the Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery 1500 Mission Rd, Colma. In lieu of flowers contributions to a Very Special Toy Box, 447 West Oakwood Blvd., Redwood City, CA 94061 or St. Anthony's Foundation.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2019