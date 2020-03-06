|
Donald Frederick Stanaway
April 7, 1932 ~ March 3, 2020Donald was born April 7, 1932, in Nevada City, California and went to meet his Lord on March 3, 2020 in Millbrae, California. Donald was the youngest child of Edwin and Annie and the first to be born in the United States. Donald spent the first ten years of his life living in Grass Valley, California before moving to San Francisco California. As the youngster he had many odd jobs between selling papers, stocking shelves at small grocery stories, or even selling peanuts next to Monkey Island at the San Francisco Zoo. Don went to Polytechnic High School where he graduated 1950, when he joined the US Navy. Donald served in the Navy through the Korean War. In 1954 he returned to San Francisco and went back to working in a grocery store by day and taking college classes at University of San Francisco by night.
In 1954 he married his first love Carol Janet Robinson. They had two daughters, Dawn and Lynn, and soon after moved to Millbrae where he would remain the rest of his days.
After moving to Millbrae he and his brother opened a grocery store that became four. The Stanaway Brothers stores would serve our little communities for many years.
After forty five years of marriage Carol was called home to the Lord in 1999. Donald was then fortunate enough to re-meet his second love Charlotte Smerdel in 2000 at jury duty. They had fifteen amazing years together.
Donald was a dedicated member of the Burlingame Lions Club for sixty years, served as District Governor in 1979-1980. However, as much as he loved his club and district he would tell you that his greatest honor in serving as Lions Member was as Executive Director to the Lions Eye Foundation of California and Nevada for thirty years.
Donald leaves behind, his two daughters Dawn and Lynn, Step-son Tony Smerdel and wife Dianne, step-daughter Cathy Little and husband Harry, Step-daughter in-law Cyndy Smerdel, ten grandchildren, Maryah, Lauree', Christina, Danica, Amanda, Christine, Jack, Zoe, Amy, Kayleigh, and Nathan; three great-grandchildren Lux, Christian and Anna as well as his many nephews and nieces.
Viewing will be on Friday March 13, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, 194 Millwood Drive at El Camino Real in Millbrae. The Memorial Service will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Burlingame United Methodist Church, 1443 Howard Ave, Burlingame CA 94010. It was Donald's request that we celebrate his life so please wear some color.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Lions Eye Foundation, PO Box 7999, San Francisco CA 94120.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020