Donald Weyant

August 31, 1944-August 28, 2020

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Donald Eugene Weyant, passed away on August 28, 2020, at his home in Tiburon, California.



Don was born in San Francisco on August 31, 1944 to Harold and Margaret Weyant. He attended school in Fallon, Nevada graduating from Churchill County High School in 1963. Voted both most popular and most likely to succeed, he chose the popularity award and thus set the tone for a life well lived.

He attended University of Nevada, Reno and graduated with a BS degree in Real Estate. He was a proud fraternity brother of Alpha Tau Omega.

Being a self-proclaimed lifelong bachelor, he and his fellow rowdy Nevada friends enjoyed everything Marin had to offer during the late 60's including sailing and house flipping. He displayed his expert wood working talents, lovingly renovating Gavin Newsom's grandmother's house in Larkspur.

He began his early career, as an appraiser at Security Pacific Bank and Central Bank. At Central Bank, he rose to be President and was appointed to the Board of Directors until the bank sold in 1991 to Bank of The West, a subsidiary of BNP Paribas.

He and Marilyn Mattson married in 1981 after a 17- year friendship. Don became father to 10-year old Kimberly Jones, who he had watched grow up.



At The Bank of the West, Don served on the management team as Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Real Estate Construction funding. He also managed bank branch construction and facilities. According to Bank of The West former CEO, Don McGrath, "Don was truly admired as a Real Estate expert. There wasn't anyone in Real Estate Development in California who did not know him."

Don also served on the Policy Advisory Board of The Fisher Center for Real Estate and Urban Economics at the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley.



In retirement he served on two HOA Boards. He made a large contribution to The Peacock Point Board overseeing a new fence project, while maintaining 50 neighborhood mailboxes. He thoughtfully took care of all the single women's repair issues.



Don will be remembered for his sense of humor, his loyal friendship to many, his handyman skills and his business acumen.



He is survived by his wife Marilyn; daughter Kimberly Allen (Charlie); Granddaughter, Cassidy Weyant Allen, Grandsons, Brooks Frederick Allen and Callaway Augusta Allen; sister Rhonda Cunningham; nieces and nephews; Eric Weyant, Nate Weyant, Brian Crook Mike Weyant, Jennifer Weyant, Laura Crook, Brenda Luciano, Linda Crook and Amber Sorensen.

He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Margaret Weyant; brothers, Dwight and Delbert Weyant and sister, Rosalind Crook.



He will be interned at Fernwood Cemetery in Marin after a small family memorial on October 18.



A scholarship has been established at the University of Nevada, Reno in his name. Donations in his honor can be made to the Don Weyant Memorial Scholarship Endowment (Fund#400039) at the University of Nevada, Reno, Foundation, Mail Stop 0162, Reno, NV 89557.





