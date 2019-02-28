Donald Mills Wilson, Jr. May 30, 1932 - February 21, 2019 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Don Wilson. He went peacefully in his sleep on the morning of February 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife and family. Don was born in San Francisco on May 30, 1932 to Donald Sr. and Dorothy Wilson. Don was truly a man of many hats; Football, Marines, Police and Fire were just a few of the helmets in his collection. After Don graduated from Balboa High School, he immediately enlisted in the Marine Corp. where he was stationed at camp Pendleton and served during the Korean War. Upon his return from the Marines, Don earned his degree from S.F City College. With his need to serve not yet satisfied, Don became a San Francisco Motorcycle officer from 1956 to 1963. He then transferred into the Fire Department and served as a San Francisco fire fighter for the next 26 years until his retirement in 1989. During this time, he also had his own house painting business. After moving to Santa Rosa, and not yet ready to hang his hat up for good, he was elected to the Board of the Rincon Valley Fire Department where he served for several more years.

Don and Barbara led a very active life. They were members of the Goldwing Road Riders Assoc., Golden Gate Waterski Club, American Legion, and the Mark West Chamber of Commerce. On vacations, they traveled by car, motorhome, plane, and boat, but the way Don liked to travel best was on his motorcycle! He and Barbara traveled throughout the USA, Canada, and Mexico enjoying life on his motorcycle. Don worked hard and played harder!

Don is survived by his loving wife Barbara of 60 years. He was a devoted and beloved father to his three children; Tracey (Greg) Eagleton, Kelley (Liam) Chawke, and Dean Wilson. He was also a loving and proud grandpa to Courtney, Kendall, Clay Eagleton; Molly, Hayley Chawke; Tyler, Erin, Anna Wilson, and a wonderful great grandpa to Jesse and Cole.

Don always went out of his way to help others. No matter when or where, he was always there to lend a helping hand. He was a kind man with a big heart! Don was a friend to many and loved by all. He will forever be in our hearts.

Special thanks to Don's devoted care givers, Placido and Sef. We thank them for their love and compassion. We would also like to thank the staff of Memorial Hospice for their kindness and support.

A funeral mass, followed by a reception, will be held Saturday, March 16th, 12:30pm at Saint Rose Catholic Church in Santa Rosa. 398 10th St. Santa Rosa Ca. 95401.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program: http://www.sffirefighterstoys.org or by mail to: SF Firefighters Toy Program 1139 Mission St., San Francisco, CA 94013.







Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary