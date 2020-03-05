Home

Donna Bittner


1941 - 2020
Donna Rae Bittner

December 1941 to January 2020

Donna Rae Jones (Bittner) 1941 to 2020 78 years old - A loving Sister, Mom, Grammy, Grandma and Great Grandma Survived by her sister Bobbie Prescott, her children Cathy Rivas (Higbee) & Michael Rivas, Vickie DeSofi (Higbee) & Greg Endom, and Maryjane Murrell(Jones), her grandchildren Jenifer DeSofi, Michael Murrell, Alex(Murrell) & Tevi O'Cady and her Great Grandsons Jeremy & Jacob Harden. She is also remembered for her years working nights at SFGH supervising X-ray followed by years of babysitting in SF. For memorial information please contact [email protected]
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020
