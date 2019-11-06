Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Figone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Figone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Figone Obituary
Donna Lee Figone

January 21, 1953 to November 4, 2019

A native of Louisville, KY. Born to Irma Henry Grindheim and the late Ingolf Grindheim. Devoted wife of 44 years to Charles L. Figone. Sister of Diane Grindheim, Ingolf Neal Grindheim, Dinah Skinner, Thor Grandheim (Lily), loving aunt of Jessica, Andrew, Kathlene, Jared, Emily, Freya, Devina. Good friend to C.T. Duffy, Janet, Marilyn, Harry, Elaine, Eleanor, Mike, Sue, Janice, Grant, Larry; brother-in-law Angelo, also her cats Ginger Snap and Itszie Bit.
Avid backpacker and camper. Attended many Glass Art Society Conferences. A passion for stain glass. Retired Principal Clerk City and County of S.F.
The family wants to thank the caregivers of the Institute of Aging and also the staff at Coming Home Hospice for their kindness and compassion.
Donna Never met a cat she didn't like. No service as she requested.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -