Donna Lee Figone
January 21, 1953 to November 4, 2019A native of Louisville, KY. Born to Irma Henry Grindheim and the late Ingolf Grindheim. Devoted wife of 44 years to Charles L. Figone. Sister of Diane Grindheim, Ingolf Neal Grindheim, Dinah Skinner, Thor Grandheim (Lily), loving aunt of Jessica, Andrew, Kathlene, Jared, Emily, Freya, Devina. Good friend to C.T. Duffy, Janet, Marilyn, Harry, Elaine, Eleanor, Mike, Sue, Janice, Grant, Larry; brother-in-law Angelo, also her cats Ginger Snap and Itszie Bit.
Avid backpacker and camper. Attended many Glass Art Society Conferences. A passion for stain glass. Retired Principal Clerk City and County of S.F.
The family wants to thank the caregivers of the Institute of Aging and also the staff at Coming Home Hospice for their kindness and compassion.
Donna Never met a cat she didn't like. No service as she requested.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019