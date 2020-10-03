Donna Louise Martins
December 14, 1925 - September 28, 2020
Donna Louise Martins passed away September 28, 2020
Born on December 14, 1925 in Goodrich, North Dakota, raised in Pasco, Washington, and a graduate of Chabot College in Hayward, California. A resident of Hayward, California for over 50 years and a resident of Danville, California for 21 years.
A wonderful wife, a wonderful marriage. Donna was faithful, efficient, loyal and true. She inspired her husband Edward for over 67 years, in so many ways.
Donna was a very private and unassuming philanthropist. For the past several years Donna and her husband funded free entrance to everyone who visited the Hayward Area Historical Society Museum of History & Culture and supported Chabot College's annual student scholarships. Donna funded Cancer research at the University of California San Francisco and also contributed to the Department of Radiation-Oncology at the University. This year they funded a Bookmobile for the City of Hayward Library.
Donna and her husband touched the lives of many, through their gifts of caring and generous donations. The two of them have truly made this world a better place.
Donna was a member of Questors and she was the Secretary Treasurer of their non-profit organization known as the Donna L. Martins and Edward E. Martins Foundation, Inc.
Donna is survived by her husband Edward Emilio Martins who is a Hayward Attorney, a sister, Janice Mullins of Kennewick, Washington, a brother, Ted Weisz of Pasco, Washington and several Nieces and Nephews, Terri Kutrowski, Jo Anne Thornton, Randy Weisz, Cleon Weisz, Doug Mullins and David Mullins. Another Nephew, John Weisz predeceased Donna.
Laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery, Oakland, California. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice
in memory of Donna.